Buzzagogo recalls Allergy Bee Gone for Kids nasal swab due to possible bacteria
NEW YORK -- A children's nasal swab is being recalled because some products may contain harmful bacteria.
The company Buzzagogo is recalling its Allergy Bee Gone for Kids nasal swab remedy.
The FDA says some products have high levels of yeast and mold.
So far, no illnesses have been reported.
CLICK HERE for more information on the specific boxes affected.
