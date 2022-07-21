Watch CBS News
Local News

Jacket worn by Buzz Aldrin during Apollo 11 mission going up for auction

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket going up for auction
Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket going up for auction 00:20

NEW YORK -- You could own a piece of space history.

The jacket worn by Buzz Aldrin during the Apollo 11 mission is going up for auction at Sotheby's.

When bidding opens July 26, it will start at $700,000, but the jacket is expected to fetch up to $2 million.

Apollo 11 landed on the moon exactly 53 years ago, on July 20, 1969.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 10:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.