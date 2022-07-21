Jacket worn by Buzz Aldrin during Apollo 11 mission going up for auction

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket going up for auction

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket going up for auction

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket going up for auction

NEW YORK -- You could own a piece of space history.

The jacket worn by Buzz Aldrin during the Apollo 11 mission is going up for auction at Sotheby's.

When bidding opens July 26, it will start at $700,000, but the jacket is expected to fetch up to $2 million.

Apollo 11 landed on the moon exactly 53 years ago, on July 20, 1969.