Business break-in in Nassau County leads to police-involved shooting

CARLE PLACE, N.Y. -- A business break-in in Nassau County ended with police opening fire on two suspects. One was hit in the ankle. The other is still on the loose.

An investigation is underway to determine if the suspects were armed, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Sunday.

Much of Old Country Road in the heart of the Nassau County hub was closed. Startled shoppers were rerouted past a police vehicle riddled with bullet holes and crime scene tape that extended for blocks.

"It's mind blowing that someone was shot literally five minutes from our house. Such craziness going on right now in this world. Seems like we need a lot more love," said shopper Michael Gulbin.

Investigators said an attempted overnight burglary at the Gallery Mall in Garden City ended with a police-involved shooting in Carle Place.

A 911 caller told police one of the suspects pointed what appeared to be a gun at him outside a Verizon store.

"It's just a little crazy to hear it's so close to home. We live only a couple blocks from here," said Nick Duda.

Police responded and located one of two suspects about half a mile away adjacent to Costco and the Mall at The Source near Bert Avenue and a T-Mobile store. That's when the confrontation ended in gunfire.

"Any time a police officer discharges their weapon there is an investigation," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. "Bear in mind, they have to make life and death decisions within a nanosecond and it's a tough environment out there."

One suspect was shot in the ankle and is in stable condition. The other fled the scene. The officers, unharmed, were treated for trauma.

Entrances into multiple shopping malls remained closed as traffic was sent down quiet neighborhood streets.

"I'm afraid. I'm really afraid," said Carolyn Kenny.

The Annenbergs are concerned about growing crime across America.

"It's time for this to end. It's every day, every night. It's unreasonable," said Howie Annenberg.

"We live 10 minutes from here and, unfortunately, nobody's safe," said Robin Annenberg.

The suspect who was shot by police turned on the officers, they said. He was wearing all black clothing and a black baseball cap.

The investigation continues, along with the search for the second suspect.