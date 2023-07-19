Activists rally for tougher enforcement of Bushwick landmark

NEW YORK - Beautiful and unique, the Lipsius-Cook Mansion stands in stark contrast to the gray, square developments around it.

Yet decaying shingles, cracks in the facade and graffiti on the bricks have hit a nerve in Bushwick.

"Let's not allow the pressures of the real estate industry to just buy and flip everything and turn it into this ugly looking thing," said Sandy Nurse, Councilmember of Brooklyn's District 37, pointing to a nearby building.

It's listed as an apartment rental with several units. There are four open landmark violations for the property, according to the New York City Department of Buildings, and Housing Preservation and Development's website lists 13 complaints in the last two years. These activists are worried the building can one day suffer a demolition by neglect.

"Work with us so we can keep people in their homes, so we can continue to promote homeownership among a generation of residents," adds Jennifer Gutiérrez, Councilmember for District 34.

A spokesperson for the Landmarks Preservation Commission says the agency "is aware of the condition of the mansion ... and has been in contact with the owner to discuss next steps to address the situation."

The Cook mansion was built in 1889 and designated as a landmark ten years ago. But right across the street are the Ulmer townhouses, which landmarks recently refused to designate, citing changes in architectural features.

Built around the same time, this was one of three landmark refusals the community received in the past two months.

"It was developed in a relatively short period of time by a handful of architects that were funded by the brewing industry. All of this architecture tells a collective story and it happens to be very beautiful because of the wealth at the time that funded it," says Preservationist Kelly Carroll.

This group says there should be an active effort to save these architectural treasures in a community that faced tough times, when preservation wasn't always a priority.

"Surviving historical resources in Bushwick absolutely must be judged within recent historical context," says Dina Alfano, a founding member of the Bushwick Historic Preservation Association, one of the groups behind the rally. "A historical context born of disinvestment and racial discrimination."

LPC cites the creation of the first historic district in Bushwick in May, on nearby Linden Street, as an example of its equity goals, saying it's one of 12 landmark designations in the community, including the Cook mansion. The agency also says it will continue to study the neighborhood for preservation opportunities.

We reached out to the property owner but did not hear back.

