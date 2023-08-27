NYPD: Gunman shot 43-year-old man in head in Bushwick

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the gunman who shot a 43-year-old man in the head in Brooklyn late Saturday night.

It happened at the intersection of Evergreen Avenue and Menahan Street in Bushwick just after 11 p.m., police said.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital.

Police said a male suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.