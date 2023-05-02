Brooklyn community members want MTA to remove lead paint from overhead subways

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn community is concerned about lead paint falling from overhead subways.

Local leaders and residents called for action Tuesday at a rally outside the Myrtle Avenue-Broadway station in Bushwick. They say it's one area where lab tests have found dangerous levels of lead.

They call it a public health issue and are asking the MTA to remove the toxins and repaint the infrastructure along the J, M and Z lines.

"We deserve to have a safe community where we can walk without being exposed to a high level of toxic material. We're here today to ask and demand the MTA take action to expedite the resources," New York City Councilmember Sandy Nurse said.

The MTA responded with the following statement:

"The safety of customers and communities served by the MTA is a top priority. This commitment is reflected in the MTA's current capital program that includes 26.5 miles of elevated structural repairs and painting, more than six times the amount in the prior plan. The structural maintenance program follows appropriate safety protocols that will not be compromised."