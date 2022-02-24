Watch CBS News

Bus smashed in Bellmore crash

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

BELLMORE, N.Y. -- There was a crash involving a bus on Thursday evening on Long Island.

Chopper 2 was over the scene at Bellmore Avenue and Merrick Road in Bellmore at around 5:30 p.m. The front of the bus was smashed and other cars were damaged. Debris was also seen on the road.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused this crash, or if there were any injuries.

CBS2 will provide more information from police when available.

