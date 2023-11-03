Connecticut authorities seize $8.5 million worth of illegal mushrooms from Burlington home

BURLINGTON, Conn. -- Millions of dollars worth of psychedelic mushrooms were seized from a Connecticut home Thursday.

The Connecticut State Police say detectives were sent to a home on Lyon Road in Burlington after receiving a tip that the resident was running an illegal psilocybin mushroom-growing operation.

When they arrived, police say detectives saw ventilation equipment that is often used in illegal laboratories.

The resident, identified as 21-year-old Westen Soule, took investigators to a detached garage where he was growing mushrooms, but he claimed they were not illegal.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and found a psilocybin mushroom-growing factory inside Soule's house.

State Police say Soule had about $8.5 million worth of mushrooms.

Soule was arrested and charges with possession with intent to sell/distribute narcotics and operation of a drug factory.