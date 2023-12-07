Watch CBS News
Crime

Burglars suspected of breaking into more than a dozen pharmacies across NYC, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police: Burglars wanted for breaking into 20 pharmacies
Police: Burglars wanted for breaking into 20 pharmacies 00:29

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a group of burglars they say broke into more than a dozen pharmacies across New York City. 

The first incident happened back in July, but 19 others have been reported between October 3 and December 2.

The break-ins took place in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island. 

Most of the incidents were carried out by two suspects, but four involved a third suspect. 

Police said they stole everything from prescription drugs to a credit card machine and more.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 12:41 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.