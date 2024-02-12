Burglars kicked in back door of Buddhist temple in Brooklyn, police say

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a break-in at a Buddhist temple in Brooklyn.

It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on Rugby Road in Prospect Park South.

Police said three men kicked in the back door and got away with an unknown amount of money and personal items from the temple.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.