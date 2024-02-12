Watch CBS News
Crime

Burglars kicked in back door of Buddhist temple in Brooklyn, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Buddhist temple burglarized in Brooklyn
Buddhist temple burglarized in Brooklyn 00:15

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a break-in at a Buddhist temple in Brooklyn. 

It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on Rugby Road in Prospect Park South. 

Police said three men kicked in the back door and got away with an unknown amount of money and personal items from the temple. 

No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 10:24 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.