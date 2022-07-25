Watch CBS News
Burglar stole 7 French bulldog puppies in Shirley, Suffolk Police say

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- Suffolk County police are investigating a case of stolen puppies in Shirley. 

According to police, someone broke into a building on Concord Road just after 3 a.m. Sunday and left with seven French bulldogs. 

Five puppies were one month old and two were six months old, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

July 24, 2022 / 8:03 PM

