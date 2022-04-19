Local 32BJ building workers, Realty Advisory Board reach tentative agreement on new contract

NEW YORK -- The union representing doorpersons, supers and other building workers have reached a tentative agreement with the Realty Advisory Board to avoid a possible strike.

According to the Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union, under the new contract, workers would receive almost 12.6% in wage increase over four years and a $3,000 bonus for essential workers. The contract also ensures no premium share and maintenance of 100% employer-paid health care and protected paid sick leave and paid vacation.

The contract would cover 32,000 porters, doorpersons, superintendents, concierges and handypersons throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island, affecting 555,000 apartments.

"The economic security provided in the tentative contract will ensure that New York's doorpersons, superintendents, resident managers, handypersons, concierges and porters will be able to continue supporting 1.5 million residents of our city while also providing for themselves and their families," the union said in a statement.

In a statement, Howard Rothschild, President of the RAB said in part, "The industry is proud to have reached a fair agreement that will continue to create and support middle class jobs for more than 30,000 workers over the next four years."

"This contract honors the indispensable contributions that 32BJ members made throughout the pandemic and includes pay bonuses – a powerful recognition of our members' sacrifice. They were there, keeping our buildings running and our communities safe, when the city needed them most. 32BJ members are proud to show up to work every day and that includes tomorrow and the days ahead," 32BJ President Kyle Bragg said in part.