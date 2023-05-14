Watch CBS News
Local News

Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims remembered 1 year later

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sunday, the city of Buffalo will mark one year since a white supremacist killed 10 people at a grocery store.

Vigils are being held throughout the weekend to remember the lives lost when an 18-year-old opened fire at a Tops supermarket.

An event Saturday was aimed at helping to heal the community.

"The message that goes out that says, you won't keep us down, we will keep on coming together and unified, and we will still have the power to move together," Buffalo resident Hope Isom said.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 10:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.