Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims remembered 1 year later

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sunday, the city of Buffalo will mark one year since a white supremacist killed 10 people at a grocery store.

Vigils are being held throughout the weekend to remember the lives lost when an 18-year-old opened fire at a Tops supermarket.

Related story: Buffalo grocery store gunman sentenced to life without parole

An event Saturday was aimed at helping to heal the community.

"The message that goes out that says, you won't keep us down, we will keep on coming together and unified, and we will still have the power to move together," Buffalo resident Hope Isom said.