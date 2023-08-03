2 dead, 2 missing after house explosion in Buena, New Jersey

BREAKING: 2 people killed in New Jersey house explosion, 2 still missing BREAKING: 2 people killed in New Jersey house explosion, 2 still missing 00:37

BUENA, N.J. (CBS) -- An explosion at a New Jersey home has left two people dead and two others missing Thursday at a Buena home.

A one-year-old girl was airlifted to St. Christopher's in critical condition. A 16-year-old was also taken to St. Christopher's and she is stable.

Dozens of investigators from multiple agencies remain on scene Thursday evening as they bring in equipment to search through the debris and try to figure out what caused this explosion.

Just after 10:35 a.m., South Jersey Gas said they received notice from local emergency officials about a fire at a home on the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard and quickly dispatched crews to assist first responders.

Chopper 3 was overhead around 11:30 a.m., where debris could be seen scattered around the yard. Flames and smoke were also visible at the home.

Cell phone video shot by neighbors capture flames ripping through this house after what investigators said was an explosion just after 10:30 a.m.

Joshua Llerandi said he was in his house nearby when he heard it.

"I just heard like a loud boom, sound like a bomb went off and I went in the house and some things had actually shook in my house and fell off the wall so when I had came out my door, there was just black smoke everywhere," he said.

In the video, you can hear loud popping sounds combined with the crackling of the flames.

Llerandi said he saw people screaming and running towards the house.

"I was just praying that everybody was in the house was out and I just was praying that everyone was okay," Llerandi added.

Witnesses said that while firefighters were enroute, neighbors tried to help get people out.

Michael Mazowski drove over to watch the rescue efforts after feeling the explosion.

"Well, we were at home. I was watching tv and the house just shook so I thought it felt like something hit our house, so I went outside and looked, and the neighbors were coming outside looking at their houses," Mazowski said.

The blaze was put out and confirmed to be an explosion, Franklin Township Police Department Chief Matthew DeCesari said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Chief Decesari said one infant and a woman were taken out of the house and airlifted to a burn center.

"This is just something that's very tragic. This is a small community. Everybody seems to know each other and when you have an incident like this, it really hits everyone," Chief Decesar said.

Including Llerandi, who told CBS News Philadelphia that he went to high school with one of the women who lives at the home.

"I'm just sending my deep condolences and prayers to her, her family at this time," he said.

Chief Decesari said police are treating this as a criminal investigation and have called in the ATF to assist in the investigation.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.