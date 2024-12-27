Fire erupts at Bryant Park holiday market in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- A fire erupted at the Bryant Park holiday market in Manhattan and damaged several booths, officials said.

The fire at the New York City winter tourist attraction started at around 9 a.m. Friday.

It's believed to have originated in a booth, then spread to other vendor stalls at the market.

A fire erupted at the Bryant Park holiday market in Manhattan and damaged several booths, officials said. Dec. 27, 2024. Mike Cosentino

The cause of the fire is under investigation, FDNY said. No injuries were reported and there was nothing suggesting the fire was intentional, according to officials.

"We are grateful for the FDNY's quick response to the incident that occurred earlier today. The Rink and The Lodge are currently open. Most of The Holiday Shops have reopened, and we expect all the Holiday Shops that were not affected by the fire to reopen later today," a Bryant Park spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News New York.

In the meantime, traffic around Bryant Park was being disrupted due to the emergency response, primarily on West 40th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth.

This is the second fire at a Manhattan holiday market this month. Last week, a fire tore through booths at the Herald Square Holiday Market, leaving at least one firefighter injured.