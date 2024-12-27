Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire erupts at Bryant Park holiday market in Manhattan

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

Fire causes damage at Bryant Park holiday market
Fire causes damage at Bryant Park holiday market 00:30

NEW YORK -- A fire erupted at the Bryant Park holiday market in Manhattan and damaged several booths, officials said. 

The fire at the New York City winter tourist attraction started at around 9 a.m. Friday. 

It's believed to have originated in a booth, then spread to other vendor stalls at the market. 

new-new-bryant-park-foo-wcbscjlv-hi-res-still.jpg
A fire erupted at the Bryant Park holiday market in Manhattan and damaged several booths, officials said. Dec. 27, 2024. Mike Cosentino

The cause of the fire is under investigation, FDNY said. No injuries were reported and there was nothing suggesting the fire was intentional, according to officials.

"We are grateful for the FDNY's quick response to the incident that occurred earlier today. The Rink and The Lodge are currently open. Most of The Holiday Shops have reopened, and we expect all the Holiday Shops that were not affected by the fire to reopen later today," a Bryant Park spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News New York. 

In the meantime, traffic around Bryant Park was being disrupted due to the emergency response, primarily on West 40th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth. 

This is the second fire at a Manhattan holiday market this month. Last week, a fire tore through booths at the Herald Square Holiday Market, leaving at least one firefighter injured. 

Mark Prussin

Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.