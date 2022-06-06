Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on sidewalk near Bryant Park
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened near Bryant Park on Sunday.
Surveillance video shows a car on the sidewalk at 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue.
Police say a 29-year-old man was struck by the vehicle around 5:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
According to police, the driver fled the scene in the vehicle. No arrests have been made.
