Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on sidewalk near Bryant Park

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened near Bryant Park on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows a car on the sidewalk at 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue.

Police say a 29-year-old man was struck by the vehicle around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

According to police, the driver fled the scene in the vehicle. No arrests have been made.

First published on June 5, 2022 / 9:22 PM

