NEW YORK -- A brush fire broke out Monday in Marine Park, Brooklyn.

Chopper 2 was over the scene, where firefighters could be seen battling the blaze.

Chopper 2 was checking out stories around the area, including a brush fire in Brooklyn.

The flames started around 2:30 p.m. near Gerritsen and Gotham avenues.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.