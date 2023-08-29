Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band bring international tour to MetLife Stadium

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A homecoming begins Wednesday at MetLife Stadium.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will bring their 2023 international tour to New Jersey.

Springsteen will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There will also be performances at MetLife on Friday and Sunday.

