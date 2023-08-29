Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band bring international tour to MetLife Stadium
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A homecoming begins Wednesday at MetLife Stadium.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will bring their 2023 international tour to New Jersey.
Springsteen will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
There will also be performances at MetLife on Friday and Sunday.
For information on parking, NJ Transit, security and more, click here.
