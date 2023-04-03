Bruce Museum reopens in Greenwich with $60 million addition featuring new exhibits, space to explore

GREENWICH, CONN. -- The Bruce Museum in Greenwich is ready to show off its stunning $60 million addition.

The museum reopened Sunday, with new exhibits spanning the worlds of arts and sciences -- from penguins to Picasso.

The 40,000 square foot addition expands the Bruce Museum's footprint, with new public space and galleries that will elevate the museum experience.

"I think it's unexpected, even for us on the inside. This is bigger and better and more beautiful than we ever expected," Executive Director Robert Wolterstorff said. "It's truly a new Bruce."

Favorites from the old Bruce are still there, telling the history of Connecticut's geology and wildlife. The addition has the Bruce staking a claim as a major cultural destination.

Miro, Magritte, Klee, Matisse, Picasso and Calder are names any art lover will know. The masterworks are on loan from philanthropist William Richter and other prominent local collectors.

"It's in private homes. We're very lucky to have so many generous donors and members of the community who have generously lent this work to the Bruce Museum," said Art Curator Margarita Karasoulas.

The Bruce reopened with a blockbuster exhibit by contemporary Black artists. Kehinde Wiley took an 18th Century tapestry and reimagined it through his own lens.

"To center the experiences of Black people, Black histories, Black narratives," said Karasoulas.

The Bruce Museum blends art and science, like mineral specimens collected by local developer Robert Weiner that show how nature can sculpt stunning forms. Beautiful photos of penguins are also part of a new exhibit on everyone's favorite flightless birds.

"They have a lot of interesting behaviors. They're very good parents. They can dive to incredible depths. They hop around in ways that we find comical. So it's easy to appreciate them," said Curator of Science Daniel Ksepka.

The museum also has a new café and an auditorium for community events. Admission will be free through April 5.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and his wife, Alexandra, stepped up to the plate, joining other generous donors to fund the expansion.