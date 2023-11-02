Police seek suspect in deadly Brooklyn shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Officers responded to a 911 call from someone saying a man had been shot on East 94th Street just after noon Wednesday.

Officers found 45-year-old Tikya Francis shot in the chest.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Francis was attacked in the kitchen area of his home, and there was a blood trail leading out to the street where he was found.