Police seek suspect in deadly Brooklyn shooting

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Officers responded to a 911 call from someone saying a man had been shot on East 94th Street just after noon Wednesday.

Officers found 45-year-old Tikya Francis shot in the chest.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Francis was attacked in the kitchen area of his home, and there was a blood trail leading out to the street where he was found.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 4:40 PM EDT

