Brooklyn crash leaves 1-year-old critically hurt. Now a driver faces DWI charges.

1-year-old critically hurt after DWI crash in Brooklyn, police say

NEW YORK -- A 1-year-old has been hospitalized with critical injuries after police say a woman was driving while intoxicated and crashed Monday evening in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the child was not in a car seat.

The woman also allegedly ran two red lights before the crash, which resulted in two cars spinning out of control and onto the sidewalk at the corner of Mother Gaston Boulevard and Dumont Avenue in Brownsville.

Witnesses said police officers were nearby and quickly rescued the bleeding 1-year-old from the car.

"To watch the cops take the baby out of the car and not even have time to wait for EMS, to rush them in their own car, it was scary," one neighbor said.

First responders treated four people for injuries from the crash.

Both drivers facing charges

Police said a 28-year-old woman with two passengers was driving down Mother Gaston in a gray Honda when she ran a red light at Livonia Avenue. She allegedly tried to run a second red light at Dumont Avenue, but crashed into a red Acura, driven by a 38-year-old woman who had a green light.

When EMS arrived, they found the 1-year-old inside the Honda with a skull fracture.

"It kind of hurts me, because why wasn't the kid securely strapped up? Why wasn't the kid in the car seat? Kids should have been in the car seat," said Brooklyn resident Aliah Fitzgerald.

Police said the Honda driver, 28-year-old Natalie Leonard, was driving an unregistered car without a valid driver's license or insurance. She was charged with DWI, vehicular assault and reckless endangerment, among other crimes.

The Acura driver, 38-year-old Leisel Renaud, was also taken into custody for driving with a suspended license, police said.