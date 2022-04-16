Gunpoint robbery caught on camera at Brooklyn store, 2 suspects sought

NEW YORK -- Police say two suspects took off with $1,000 cash and thousands of dollars worth of merchandise after a gunpoint robbery at a store in Brooklyn.

Police say two suspects took off with $1,000 cash and thousands of dollars worth of merchandise after a gunpoint robbery at a store in Brooklyn on April 15, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

CBS2's Christina Fan spoke with one of the victims, who says the violence is all too common.

"He came and he was about to kill us," 21-year-old Ali Mohammed said.

Surveillance video shows Mohammed staring down the barrel of the gun as two masked men robbed Zaza Exotics on Friday afternoon.

Less than a day later, he was back behind the counter of the specialty snack shop, growing numb to the violence that's become a part of his job.

"Why weren't you scared?" CBS2's Christina Fan asked.

"'Cause I'm used to it. It's happened at other stores," Mohammed said.

The surveillance video shows the armed suspect pulling a gun on an unsuspecting Mohammed, all while the store is crowded with customers. The robber has one hand on Mohammed's sweatshirt and with the other hand, fires a warning shot into the air, as his partner empties out the inventory behind the counter.

"We said to him, 'Take all the money.' It's better than, you know, he shoot you," Mohammed said.

Mohammed says he was uninjured but his 27-year-old coworker was punched in the face and shoved to the ground.

Police are now asking for help to identify the two suspects who not only stole $1,000 cash but also $4,800 worth of CBD liquid before driving off in a white sedan southbound on Cozine Avenue.

Police say both suspects have thin builds. One was last seen wearing a dark-colored Nike hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, sunglasses and yellow-and-black gloves. The second was last seen in a gray hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans and black-and-blue sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.