Brooklyn water main break shuts down service to 10 buildings

NEW YORK -- A water main break flooded a Brooklyn street and nearly swallowed a car early Monday in Gravesend.

Authorities say water service has been shut off in the area, impacting approximately 10 buildings.

Residents wake up to flooded roadway

The Department of Environmental Protection said the break was discovered around 4 a.m. on Bay 37th Street at Cropsey Avenue.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene, where the road appeared to buckle under a vehicle.

Crews responded to shut off the water and clean up the flooded area.

Some local streets were also closed for the morning commute.

Several buildings left without water

The DEP said approximately three apartment buildings were impacted by the break, along with seven other buildings.

It's unclear how long their water service will be off, and how long the repairs will take.

CBS News New York will have the latest updates on this developing story coming up at 5 and 6 p.m.