83-year-old man critically injured in hit-and-run in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Saturday.
It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at Union Street and Sixth Avenue in Park Slope.
Police say an 83-year-old man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when he was struck by a driver traveling westbound on Union Street.
The driver did not stop.
The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
