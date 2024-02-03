83-year-old man critically injured in hit-and-run in Brooklyn

Police seek hit-and-run driver who injured 83-year-old in Park Slope

Police seek hit-and-run driver who injured 83-year-old in Park Slope

NEW YORK -- A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at Union Street and Sixth Avenue in Park Slope.

Police say an 83-year-old man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when he was struck by a driver traveling westbound on Union Street.

The driver did not stop.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.