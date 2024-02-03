Watch CBS News
83-year-old man critically injured in hit-and-run in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at Union Street and Sixth Avenue in Park Slope.

Police say an 83-year-old man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when he was struck by a driver traveling westbound on Union Street.

The driver did not stop.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 5:05 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

