7-year-old girl injured when large tree falls in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- A 7-year-old girl is recovering after a large tree came down in the Kensington section of Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The tree toppled from behind a fenced area and landed across the sidewalk on Ocean Parkway near Webster Avenue.

The FDNY says the child was taken to a local hospital for a leg injury.

According to the parks department, the tree was on private property and not maintained by the city, however, parks department workers did help clear the tree.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 9:46 PM

