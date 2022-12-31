Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenager fatally shot inside Brooklyn apartment building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A teenager was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Friday night.

Officers were sent to an apartment building on Caton Avenue near Bedford Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a report that a person had been shot.

Inside the building, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 11:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.