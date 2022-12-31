Teenager fatally shot inside Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- A teenager was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Friday night.
Officers were sent to an apartment building on Caton Avenue near Bedford Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a report that a person had been shot.
Inside the building, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
