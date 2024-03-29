Watch CBS News
5 people hurt, 2 critically, in Brooklyn synagogue fire

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Five people were hurt, two critically, when a fire broke out early Friday morning inside a synagogue in Brooklyn.

Firefighters responded around 6:15 a.m. to 60th Street between 18th and 19th avenues in Mapleton. 

The three-story building has a synagogue on the first and second floors and apartments above. Officials said the flames broke out on the second floor.

Five people were taken to the hospital, including two with critical injuries. 

Crews had the fire under control by 7:30 a.m. The cause is now under investigation. 

First published on March 29, 2024 / 9:21 AM EDT

