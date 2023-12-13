NYPD officer & FDNY firefighter help Brooklyn family get life-changing stair lift

NEW YORK -- One generous gift may lead to a lifetime of burdens lifted for a father and his son in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

It comes from two brothers, both first responders.

Carrying his 18-year-old son, Niem, down the front steps and back up again was the daily routine for Sean Desmangles until today.

Wednesday, Niem took his first ride up on his new stair lift just hours after it was installed.

Desmangles shared Niem was born with a rare blood disorder and lives with multiple disabilities – he cannot talk or walk. Six months ago, they moved from a ground-level apartment into a second-floor apartment, and Desmangles quickly realized he needed help.

"No more carrying. Can't do it no more. I'm getting too old for that," he said.

A friend helped set up a GoFundMe to raise the $5,000 for a life-changing lift. Within hours, the goal was met and exceeded thanks in large part to NYPD Patrol Officer Kareem Abdelaziz and his brother, FDNY Lieutenant Abdelrahman Abdelaziz.

"I noticed this post, and right away, I reached out to my brother. I was like, 'Listen, I have an amazing idea,'" said Kareem Abdelaziz, who has been an officer for eight years.

"The answer was yes right away because our parents instilled in us to help people," said Abdelrahman Abdelaziz, who has been a firefighter for 19 years.

The brothers pooled savings and donated $2,600 to a man they consider extended family. Desmangles frequented the Abdelaziz family store for several years and worked there side-by-side with their father.

This lift was their way of giving back.

"Somebody might consider this small, but to us, it's a big deal and to them, it's a big deal," Abdelrahman Abdelaziz said.

"Thank you very much. From the bottom of my heart, we thank you," Desmangles said.

A heavy burden has been lifted thanks to one generous gift.