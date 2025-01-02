17-year-old shot outside Brooklyn school, police say

NEW YORK - A teenager was shot Thursday morning outside a school in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, police say.

The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Park Avenue near North Oxford Street. There are multiple schools in the area, including Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School, and this is their first day back from winter break.

Police said the 17-year-old victim was shot in his torso, and he was taken to New York-Presbyterian Methodist Hospital. It's unclear if he was a student at the nearby schools.

"While this incident took place off campus, this display of gun violence is deeply concerning. We are grateful to our dedicated school staff and NYPD School Safety Agents who supported this young person in need after they sought help at the school. Additional supports are being directed to the school, including school social workers, as well as support for the school community via Project Pivot," said a spokesperson for the Department of Education.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.

