Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in critical condition after Brooklyn shooting

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man in critical condition after being shot in Brooklyn
Man in critical condition after being shot in Brooklyn 00:17

NEW YORK -- A man is in critical condition after being shot several times in Brooklyn.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Bedford Avenue and Clarendon Road in Flatbush.

Police say the 31-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and leg. He was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators say the suspect drove off.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 5:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.