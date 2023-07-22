Man in critical condition after Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK -- A man is in critical condition after being shot several times in Brooklyn.
It happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Bedford Avenue and Clarendon Road in Flatbush.
Police say the 31-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and leg. He was taken to a local hospital.
Investigators say the suspect drove off.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
