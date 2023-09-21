NYPD: Cyclist struck, killed by school bus driver in Brooklyn

Pedestrian hit by school bus driver in Borough Park, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating after a school bus driver struck and killed a cyclist in Brooklyn on Thursday.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at 41st Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park.

Police say a 66-year-old school bus driver hit a 44-year-old man on a bicycle.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The school bus driver remained on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.