Bricks tumble to sidewalk as roof collapses over businesses in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The Department of Buildings is investigating how a roof collapsed along a stretch of businesses in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Six businesses were impacted, but no one was injured when a 75-foot-long stretch of bricks running along a 1-story building on Avenue T in Flatlands fell to the sidewalk.

A witness who was waiting in line for ice cream described a chaotic scene.

"I'm standing out here getting a large pistachio ice and I hear a crackling noise. I'm saying what's that? Then all the sudden the whole face of the building, from the corner to the end, started falling. So I took everybody and I pushed them into the street to get away," the witness said. "It looks like Little Beirut right now, you know? I mean, this could have killed someone."

Around ten people were in line for ice cream when it happened, he said.

DOB said the building's owner was issued a violation for failure to maintain the building.