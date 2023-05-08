Watch CBS News
Local News

Bricks tumble to sidewalk as roof collapses over businesses in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bricks tumble to sidewalk in Brooklyn roof collapse
Bricks tumble to sidewalk in Brooklyn roof collapse 01:02

NEW YORK -- The Department of Buildings is investigating how a roof collapsed along a stretch of businesses in Brooklyn on Sunday. 

Six businesses were impacted, but no one was injured when a 75-foot-long stretch of bricks running along a 1-story building on Avenue T in Flatlands fell to the sidewalk. 

A witness who was waiting in line for ice cream described a chaotic scene. 

"I'm standing out here getting a large pistachio ice and I hear a crackling noise. I'm saying what's that? Then all the sudden the whole face of the building, from the corner to the end, started falling. So I took everybody and I pushed them into the street to get away," the witness said. "It looks like Little Beirut right now, you know? I mean, this could have killed someone."

Around ten people were in line for ice cream when it happened, he said. 

DOB said the building's owner was issued a violation for failure to maintain the building. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 9:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.