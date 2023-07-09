Watch CBS News
Man taken into custody after allegedly vandalizing statue outside Brooklyn church

NEW YORK -- A man was taken into custody after allegedly vandalizing a statue outside a Brooklyn church.

It happened late Saturday morning at Resurrection Church in Gerritsen Beach.

A white marble statue of the Virgin Mary was covered with black spray paint, including what appears to be the word "fake."

Police say the suspect was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 9:35 PM

