Man taken into custody after allegedly vandalizing statue outside Brooklyn church
NEW YORK -- A man was taken into custody after allegedly vandalizing a statue outside a Brooklyn church.
It happened late Saturday morning at Resurrection Church in Gerritsen Beach.
A white marble statue of the Virgin Mary was covered with black spray paint, including what appears to be the word "fake."
Police say the suspect was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.
