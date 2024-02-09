Watch CBS News
Outdoor restaurant vandalized with antisemitic graffiti in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A business was vandalized with antisemitic messages overnight in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The messages were scrawled on signs for Yankee Doodle Dandy's outdoor restaurant and on the sidewalk. 

The founder of the business suspects the graffiti was in response to an event the owners of the lot hosted Thursday night.

"My partners here at BK Backyard are Jewish, so the three of the operators are Jewish. And I think they knew we were doing a pro-Israel event here, and I think that's what brought it out," founder Josh Gatewood said.

Gatewood said he also thinks his space was targeted because of its pro-America branding. 

First published on February 9, 2024 / 12:22 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

