Watch CBS News
Local News

2 firefighters injured in Brooklyn restaurant fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Fire breaks out at Brooklyn restaurant, 2 firefighters injured
Fire breaks out at Brooklyn restaurant, 2 firefighters injured 00:20

NEW YORK -- Two firefighters were injured battling a blaze at a Brooklyn restaurant Tuesday.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. on Nostrand Avenue near Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay.

The FDNY says a fire broke out in the basement of the one-story building and quickly escalated to three alarms.

Crews had the fire under control just before 9 p.m.

Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 11:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.