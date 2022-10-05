2 firefighters injured in Brooklyn restaurant fire

Fire breaks out at Brooklyn restaurant, 2 firefighters injured

NEW YORK -- Two firefighters were injured battling a blaze at a Brooklyn restaurant Tuesday.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. on Nostrand Avenue near Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay.

The FDNY says a fire broke out in the basement of the one-story building and quickly escalated to three alarms.

Crews had the fire under control just before 9 p.m.

Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.