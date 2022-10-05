2 firefighters injured in Brooklyn restaurant fire
NEW YORK -- Two firefighters were injured battling a blaze at a Brooklyn restaurant Tuesday.
It happened around 6:40 p.m. on Nostrand Avenue near Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay.
The FDNY says a fire broke out in the basement of the one-story building and quickly escalated to three alarms.
Crews had the fire under control just before 9 p.m.
Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.