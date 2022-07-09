2 suspects fatally shot by police in separate incidents in Queens, Brooklyn

2 suspects fatally shot by police in separate incidents in NYC

NEW YORK -- Two suspects were fatally shot by police in separate incidents in Queens and Brooklyn on Saturday.

The first incident happened just after 6 p.m. on 116th Avenue near Francis Lewis Boulevard in St. Albans.

Police say a man called 911, identified himself, then threatened the governor, elected officials and police department members and allegedly said he was going to "blow the head off" the first officers he saw.

He allegedly called 911 again a short time later and reiterated his threats.

Police say multiple police units in uniform and marked police vehicles were sent to the address of the caller.

At the scene, a man came out of the house and confirmed he was the one who had placed the 911 call. Police say he then began cursing at the officers and refused multiple commands to take his hands out of his pockets.

After a verbal exchange, the man allegedly pulled out a firearm and brandished it at the officers.

Police say the man and at least six officers exchanged gunshots. The suspect was struck, and officers were able to handcuff him and begin life-saving measures.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Neighbors who spoke to CBS2's Andrea Grymes described a barrage of bullets.

"It was like for at least a good 15 to 20 seconds," one man said.

"My family was running towards there. I screamed to tell my family to get down," another man said. "It was like a warzone out here. It was like a warzone."

Officers were treated for ringing in their ears and other non-life-threatening conditions.

According to police, the suspect has had contact with police in the past, including a call for mental health issues.

Watch as NYPD executives provide updates on current investigations. https://t.co/cGzA1XjvwM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 10, 2022

The second incident happened in Downtown Brooklyn around 7:30 p.m.

Police say officers with the public safety unit were patrolling in uniform in an unmarked car when they saw the driver of a gold Nissan sedan commit multiple traffic violations on Flatbush Avenue.

The officers then conducted a traffic stop on Flatbush Avenue near Nevins Street.

Police say the officers spoke to the occupants of the vehicle for several minutes before eventually asking them to get out.

The passenger in the front passenger seat then allegedly got out of the vehicle and started running.

One officer chased the suspect on foot for a few blocks before the man allegedly turned around, pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the officer.

The officer then fired several shots in return, striking the suspect in the chest.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The officer was treated for ringing in his ears and other injuries.

Both investigations are ongoing.