Brooklyn Public Library unveils 400 vinyl records available to check out

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Public Library is expanding it's collection, and we aren't talking about books.

You can soon borrow vinyl records.

The central library at Grand Army Plaza will unveil its collection Tuesday.

There will be 400 records from multiple genres, including hip-hop, pop, classical, country, showtunes and more.

The records can be borrowed for up to three weeks.

Staff will be showing off their DJ skills for an hour of beats in the lobby at noon on Aug. 11, 18 and 25.