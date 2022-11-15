Brooklyn Public Library releases list of most borrowed books of all time
NEW YORK -- If you're looking for "Where The Wild Things Are," you may want to check your local public library -- if it hasn't already been taken out.
The Brooklyn Public Library has released its list of the most borrowed books of all time.
"Where The Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, holds the top spot.
The rest of the list includes many more books for children.
That includes the number two title, "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats.
At number three, the classic "The Cat In The Hat" by Dr. Seuss.
At four, from a whole other era, "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens.
Rounding out the top five, "Are You My Mother?" by P.D. Eastman
To come up with the list, the library looked at records dating all the way to 1896.
To see the full list, CLICK HERE.
for more features.