Brooklyn celebrates Pride Month with parade and festival

By Alecia Reid

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn celebrated Pride Month with a parade and festival Saturday.

The festival runs along Fifth Avenue from Union Street to Ninth Street in Park Slope.

It leads up to the big parade that starts at Lincoln Place and Fifth Avenue and runs right through to the end of the festival.

This day is about community and acceptance. Attendees who spoke to CBS2 said they look forward to celebrating their pride in Brooklyn.

"Pride opened a gateway for me to showcase our talent, our attitude, our style and have people that accept us for who we are in a community being under the LGBT umbrella," East Bronx resident Ariel Mars said.

"Just being a part of the LGBTQ community here, it's just amazing, and then just, like, seeing all these beautiful, amazing, wonderful people, and having a community, it's just everything. It's just everything," Flatbush resident Jemaine Norton said.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 7:26 PM

