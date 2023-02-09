Watch CBS News
Pedestrian injured after piece of facade falls from Brooklyn building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bricks and debris fall from Brooklyn construction site
Bricks and debris fall from Brooklyn construction site 00:16

NEW YORK -- Bricks and debris rained down from a construction site in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday, injuring one person.

It happened at Court and Montague streets.

The Department of Buildings says while workers were repairing the facade on the second floor of a building, a large piece of stone became dislodged and fell onto a sidewalk shed.

According to the DOB, the shed was damaged by the stone and pieces of wood debris from the shed struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A partial stop work order has been issued.

The investigation is ongoing.

