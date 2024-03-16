Man fatally shot in head outside Brooklyn nightclub, gunman wanted

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a man in the head outside a Brooklyn nightclub.

It happened in front of Trendz Lounge on Ditmas Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The shooting victim, 23, was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, but later died, police said.

Several bullet casings were found at the scene, according to police.

There was no description of the gunman or word on what led to the shooting.