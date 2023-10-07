3 new basketball courts opening across Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Several parks in Brooklyn now have brand new basketball courts.

It's all thanks to the Social Justice Fund in partnership with New York City Parks, the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty owner.

They cut the ribbon at the Red Fox Playground in Flatlands on Friday.

It's one of three parks to get a major makeover.

"We know at the parks department and across the city that by providing safe and attractive outlets for young people, especially in neighborhoods that are struggling with gun violence, we can strengthen local communities and keep kids safe, keep them active, keep them out of trouble," New York City Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue said.

A second court in Sunset Park also opened Friday.

The Brooklyn Ball Fields in East New York will be ready later this fall.