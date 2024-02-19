Watch CBS News
Brooklyn Nets fire head coach Jacque Vaughn

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The Brooklyn Nets have fired their head coach. 

It's not immediately clear who will take over on an interim basis. 

Jacque Vaughn is out after a disappointing first half of the season. 

The Nets went into the all-star break with a 50 point loss to the Boston Celtics. 

Vaughn was given a contract extension just about a year ago. 

The team is now changing course after a 21-33 start to the season. 

So far, the Nets have only said that an interim coach will be named in the near future. 

