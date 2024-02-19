Brooklyn Nets fire head coach Jacque Vaughn
NEW YORK - The Brooklyn Nets have fired their head coach.
It's not immediately clear who will take over on an interim basis.
Jacque Vaughn is out after a disappointing first half of the season.
The Nets went into the all-star break with a 50 point loss to the Boston Celtics.
Vaughn was given a contract extension just about a year ago.
The team is now changing course after a 21-33 start to the season.
So far, the Nets have only said that an interim coach will be named in the near future.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.