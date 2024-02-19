Brooklyn Nets fire head coach Jacque Vaughn

NEW YORK - The Brooklyn Nets have fired their head coach.

It's not immediately clear who will take over on an interim basis.

Jacque Vaughn is out after a disappointing first half of the season.

The Nets went into the all-star break with a 50 point loss to the Boston Celtics.

Vaughn was given a contract extension just about a year ago.

The team is now changing course after a 21-33 start to the season.

So far, the Nets have only said that an interim coach will be named in the near future.