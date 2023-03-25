Watch CBS News
Brooklyn community members forming neighborhood watch group out of concern for increase in crime

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Community members in Brooklyn say they're forming a neighborhood watch group.

New York State Assemblymember William Colton joined local leaders for a rally Saturday.

They say they're concerned about an increase in crime in Brooklyn.

"People need to look out for each other. People need to do good deeds to make the community a better place for everyone," he said.

Colton says the most important thing for people to do is if they see something, say something.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 7:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

