17 injured in Brooklyn crash involving MTA bus, police say

NEW YORK -- More than a dozen people were injured in a crash involving an MTA bus in Brooklyn, police say.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Livonia and Pennsylvania avenues in East New York.

Police say 17 people on the B20 bus were hurt, with 11 taken to a local hospital. We're told all of the injuries are minor.

The driver of another vehicle was taken into custody, according to police. No word on charges.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 8:12 PM EST

