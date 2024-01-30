Over a dozen people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Over a dozen people were hurt when multiple vehicles crashed in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Bushwick Avenue between Noll Street and Arion Place.

Vehicles were seen being towed.

The FDNY says three people were seriously hurt, but they will survive.

Twelve others suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.