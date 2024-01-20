Watch CBS News
Brooklyn mother dead, son critically injured in apparent double stabbing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn mother is dead and her son is hurt after they apparently stabbed each other.

Police say 58-year-old Donna Hyman was found dead inside her Starrett City apartment Friday night.

Her 36-year-old son was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating what led up to the stabbings.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 6:23 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

