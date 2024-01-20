Brooklyn mother dead, son critically injured in apparent double stabbing
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn mother is dead and her son is hurt after they apparently stabbed each other.
Police say 58-year-old Donna Hyman was found dead inside her Starrett City apartment Friday night.
Her 36-year-old son was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
Police are investigating what led up to the stabbings.
