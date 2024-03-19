Watch CBS News
Crime

Brooklyn man charged with murder of 3-year-old boy in East Flatbush

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A man is facing murder charges in the death of a 3-year-old boy in Brooklyn. 

Police say 29-year-old Kevin James was arrested Monday night and charged with murder, assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child. 

Officers responded to a 911 call Sunday on New York Avenue between Clarkson Avenue and Lenox Road in East Flatbush

Police said they found 3-year-old Denim Brown suffering from head trauma. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Sources told CBS New York the boy's mother was not home at the time and he was in the care of a friend, who was taken into custody for questioning. 

Police have not released his cause of death.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 9:31 AM EDT

