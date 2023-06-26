Watch CBS News
MTA: L train partially derails in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The MTA says an L train partially derailed in Brooklyn on Sunday.

It happened just before 9 p.m. as the train was leaving the Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway station.

The MTA says as the train was crossing from one track to another, a single axle with two wheels left the track.

Eight passengers who were in the first four cars had to be moved onto another train and were taken to the East 105th Street station.

The rest of the passengers were able to get off the train onto the Rockaway Parkway platform.

No injuries were reported.

The MTA says full service on the L line is expected to be restored Monday morning.

The incident is under investigation.

June 25, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

