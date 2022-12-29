Watch CBS News
New York City correction officer Marion Fisher-Cassidy killed in Brooklyn house fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.

Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.

Fisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

December 29, 2022

