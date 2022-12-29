New York City correction officer Marion Fisher-Cassidy killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.
Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.
READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn home
Fisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.